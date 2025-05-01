Government's Caste Census Move: A Gamechanger in Social Justice

The government has made a significant decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, a move hailed as a 'gamechanger' by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The announcement, made on Thursday, underscores a commitment to social justice and has been received favorably by many opposition parties.

Pradhan, speaking at the BJP Headquarters, described the decision as exposing the gap between the government's genuine intentions and what he termed the opposition's 'empty sloganeering.' He stated that the initiative aligns with the Modi government's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas,' aiming to deliver benefits scientifically to all societal sections.

The inclusion of caste data in the census comes amid calls from opposition parties, notably the Congress, for a nationwide caste survey. While some states have conducted their own surveys, Pradhan criticized the opposition for using caste issues as a political tool and for attempting to claim credit for the government's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)