Left Menu

Government's Caste Census Move: A Gamechanger in Social Justice

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the next census, emphasizing it as a 'gamechanger decision' for social justice. This move aims to differentiate between genuine efforts and mere political sloganeering. The announcement has stirred reactions across political parties, with opposition parties claiming credit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:09 IST
Government's Caste Census Move: A Gamechanger in Social Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has made a significant decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, a move hailed as a 'gamechanger' by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The announcement, made on Thursday, underscores a commitment to social justice and has been received favorably by many opposition parties.

Pradhan, speaking at the BJP Headquarters, described the decision as exposing the gap between the government's genuine intentions and what he termed the opposition's 'empty sloganeering.' He stated that the initiative aligns with the Modi government's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas,' aiming to deliver benefits scientifically to all societal sections.

The inclusion of caste data in the census comes amid calls from opposition parties, notably the Congress, for a nationwide caste survey. While some states have conducted their own surveys, Pradhan criticized the opposition for using caste issues as a political tool and for attempting to claim credit for the government's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025