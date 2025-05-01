Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Slams Directive for Pakistani Nationals to Exit India

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief, Farooq Abdullah, condemns the Indian government's order for Pakistani nationals to leave following the Pahalgam attack. Labeling it as 'inhuman', Abdullah highlights the lasting peaceful presence of some Pakistanis in India. This directive has resulted in tensions between India and Pakistan escalating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:14 IST
JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp rebuke, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief, Farooq Abdullah, criticized the Indian government's directive mandating the departure of Pakistani nationals following the deadly Pahalgam attack. Abdullah described the move as inhumane and contrary to humanitarian values, stressing that many Pakistanis have peacefully resided in India for decades.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah expressed concern for those affected, emphasizing the integration of numerous Pakistani families over the last 70 or more years. He underscored the potential ramifications of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, urging for peaceful solutions and greater efforts to avert conflict.

Meanwhile, official reports reveal that 786 Pakistani nationals exited India within six days through the Attari-Wagah border, following the government's April 24 directive. This decision came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 dead, including tourists. Abdullah's stance comes as diplomatic visas remain unaffected by the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

