Political Jousting Over Vizhinjam Port's Origins
Opposition leader V D Satheesan claims the Oommen Chandy government completed crucial steps for the Vizhinjam port project's launch, contrary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statements. Satheesan accuses the LDF of delays and disputes his exclusion from a related event. The port, developed by Adani Ports, expects full operation by 2028.
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, criticized current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's claims regarding the Vizhinjam port project. Satheesan argues that the previous Oommen Chandy-led UDF government took all necessary actions for the project's launch, while the LDF administration failed to maintain progress, resulting in delays.
He asserted that the groundwork, including obtaining necessary approvals and handling environmental concerns, was completed by the UDF, suggesting that the port could have been operational by 2019 if not for LDF's inaction. Instead, completion is now anticipated in 2025. Satheesan also addressed his exclusion from a port event, claiming it was an afterthought and politically motivated.
The Vizhinjam port, a significant project for the state, is being developed by Adani Ports under a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs 8,867 crore. It received its commercial commissioning certificate after a successful trial and aims to be fully operational by 2028, following the completion of subsequent phases.
