Political Rift Deepens: Haryana Accuses AAP of Sabotaging Water Supply

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal of politicizing the water distribution issue, charging that Kejriwal is inciting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to withhold water from Haryana. Badoli claims this is a retaliatory move for AAP's electoral loss in Delhi.

The allegations surfaced following Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's refusal to release more water to Haryana, amidst warnings from Badoli that such political maneuvers will prompt backlash from Punjab's residents. In a conversation with ANI, Badoli critiqued AAP's historical narrative of manipulating water shortage claims during summer.

Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh further intensified the criticisms, asserting that Punjab is intentionally obstructing water supplies to Haryana and Delhi for political vengeance. As Delhi grapples with increasing temperatures and water demand, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Punjab's stance, emphasizing that Haryana received only 60% of its allocated water share.

