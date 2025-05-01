BJP's Suresh Kashyap Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Caste Census Credit

Suresh Kashyap, member of the BJP and former state president, took a firm stance against Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, criticizing his claim of influencing the decision for a caste-based census in India.

Kashyap voiced his opinions while addressing the media in Shimla, pointing out Congress's decades-long inaction regarding caste-based reforms, while highlighting the current efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He presented historical examples, such as former prime leaders Nehru and Indira Gandhi, opposing similar measures.

Kashyap also mentioned that although the UPA government under Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi promised to consider a caste-based census, it resulted only in an error-filled survey with no substantial outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)