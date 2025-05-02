Congress Challenges PM Modi's Commitment to Andhra Pradesh Promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Amravati on Friday prompted the Congress party to demand action on long-standing promises, including the special category status for Andhra Pradesh. The demand comes as Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 58,000 crore, invigorating the capital city's development.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a critical stance ahead of Modi's visit, questioning whether the Prime Minister will finally address commitments made in 2014, including those in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. These commitments include establishing the Kadapa Steel Plant and the Kakinada Petro complex, which have remained unfulfilled for a decade.

The Congress credited its pressure on the government for the inclusion of caste enumeration in the next population census, marking the first time since Independence that caste details will be part of the data. This forms part of a broader agenda where Congress insists on holding the government accountable to its prior assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)