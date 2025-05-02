Left Menu

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari Assumes Role as Vice Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Air Staff, succeeding Air Marshal S P Dharkar. Tiwari previously held the position of AOC-in-C at the South Western Air Command. He is a seasoned fighter pilot with extensive operational experience.

  • India

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari officially took charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff on Friday, marking a significant leadership transition.

He takes over from Air Marshal S P Dharkar, who retired at the end of April, following a distinguished career. Tiwari previously served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command, based in Gandhinagar.

Tiwari brings a wealth of experience, having been commissioned in the fighter stream in June 1986. The National Defence Academy alumnus is renowned for his role in various operations, including the Kargil conflict, and his prowess as a qualified flying instructor and experimental test pilot.

