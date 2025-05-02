Political Showdown: MLA Resigns Over Electoral Challenge
Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil resigned as MLA from Basavana Bagevadi, challenging Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal to an electoral contest. Patil's resignation hinges on Yatnal's resignation as part of the challenge. The Speaker will review Patil's resignation request, while Yatnal faces BJP expulsion.
Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil announced his resignation as an MLA from the Basavana Bagevadi segment on Friday, issuing it to Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader.
Patil's decision stems from an electoral challenge by Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal. Patil demands Yatnal's resignation first, before officially standing down.
The BJP expelled Yatnal for indiscipline, while Speaker Khader pledged close scrutiny of Patil's resignation in line with constitutional protocols.
