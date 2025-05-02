Political Showdown: MLA Resigns Over Electoral Challenge

Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil announced his resignation as an MLA from the Basavana Bagevadi segment on Friday, issuing it to Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader.

Patil's decision stems from an electoral challenge by Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal. Patil demands Yatnal's resignation first, before officially standing down.

The BJP expelled Yatnal for indiscipline, while Speaker Khader pledged close scrutiny of Patil's resignation in line with constitutional protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)