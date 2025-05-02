Etah's Unified Stand Against Terrorism
In Etah, a large peaceful protest was held by the Muslim community to denounce the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Community members, led by imams from 30 mosques, raised slogans calling for an end to terrorism and submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister demanding action.
In a powerful display of solidarity, the Muslim community in Etah organized a peaceful march on Friday to condemn the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in 26 deaths.
Imams from 30 local mosques led the procession, which took place after Friday prayers and saw hundreds marching through the city, united against terrorism. The demonstrators wore black armbands and chanted slogans such as 'Down with Pakistan' and 'Hindu-Muslim unity.'
The protest also featured a signature campaign with widespread participation, highlighting the community's strong desire for change. A memorandum was submitted to the Etah district magistrate, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding stringent actions against Pakistan and punishment for those responsible for the attack.
