Etah's Unified Stand Against Terrorism

In Etah, a large peaceful protest was held by the Muslim community to denounce the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Community members, led by imams from 30 mosques, raised slogans calling for an end to terrorism and submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister demanding action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful display of solidarity, the Muslim community in Etah organized a peaceful march on Friday to condemn the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in 26 deaths.

Imams from 30 local mosques led the procession, which took place after Friday prayers and saw hundreds marching through the city, united against terrorism. The demonstrators wore black armbands and chanted slogans such as 'Down with Pakistan' and 'Hindu-Muslim unity.'

The protest also featured a signature campaign with widespread participation, highlighting the community's strong desire for change. A memorandum was submitted to the Etah district magistrate, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding stringent actions against Pakistan and punishment for those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

