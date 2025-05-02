Etah's Unified Stand Against Terrorism

In a powerful display of solidarity, the Muslim community in Etah organized a peaceful march on Friday to condemn the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in 26 deaths.

Imams from 30 local mosques led the procession, which took place after Friday prayers and saw hundreds marching through the city, united against terrorism. The demonstrators wore black armbands and chanted slogans such as 'Down with Pakistan' and 'Hindu-Muslim unity.'

The protest also featured a signature campaign with widespread participation, highlighting the community's strong desire for change. A memorandum was submitted to the Etah district magistrate, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding stringent actions against Pakistan and punishment for those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)