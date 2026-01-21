Left Menu

Kanchoth Festival: Faith Unbroken Despite No Snowfall in Doda

The Kanchoth festival in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district was celebrated without the usual snowfall, a first in local memory. Women, dressed in bridal attire, took part in rituals commemorating the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The lack of snow concerned locals, who are praying for its return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:14 IST
Kanchoth Festival: Faith Unbroken Despite No Snowfall in Doda
  • Country:
  • India

Despite the absence of the customary snowfall, devotees in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district gathered in large numbers to celebrate the Kanchoth festival on Wednesday. This year, the event, marked by faith and tradition, saw women dressed in bridal attire participating in time-honored rituals.

Traditionally, Kanchoth commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, with snowfall believed to signify divine blessings. However, this year's lack of snow raised concerns among locals, who view the absence as a troubling omen amidst ongoing dry conditions.

Residents have expressed their dismay at the unusual weather pattern, with many offering special prayers for snow. Despite the climatic anomaly, the community remains determined to uphold the festival's spirit and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

 Global
3
Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

 United States
4
New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrential Rains

New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrent...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026