Kanchoth Festival: Faith Unbroken Despite No Snowfall in Doda

Despite the absence of the customary snowfall, devotees in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district gathered in large numbers to celebrate the Kanchoth festival on Wednesday. This year, the event, marked by faith and tradition, saw women dressed in bridal attire participating in time-honored rituals.

Traditionally, Kanchoth commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, with snowfall believed to signify divine blessings. However, this year's lack of snow raised concerns among locals, who view the absence as a troubling omen amidst ongoing dry conditions.

Residents have expressed their dismay at the unusual weather pattern, with many offering special prayers for snow. Despite the climatic anomaly, the community remains determined to uphold the festival's spirit and cultural significance.

