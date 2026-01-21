Left Menu

Power Shift in Syria: Sharaa's Strategic Moves Reshape Alliances

In a series of high-stakes meetings, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has reclaimed territories from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), altering the balance of power in Syria. This development marks a strategic shift in U.S. alliances and tests the limits of their support for Kurdish forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:16 IST
Power Shift in Syria: Sharaa's Strategic Moves Reshape Alliances
Sharaa

The Syrian government's swift territorial gains from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) came out of clandestine meetings in Damascus, Paris, and Iraq earlier this month, sources told Reuters.

Former ally, the U.S., did not obstruct the operation that significantly shifted Syria's power dynamics. These negotiations enabled President Ahmed al-Sharaa to advance his agenda of unifying Syria under a single leadership, sources said.

Following this strategic offensive, the U.S. envoy stated that Washington would now collaborate with Sharaa, discarding the separate role of the SDF. The Kurdish political community views these developments as a betrayal of their longstanding alliance with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
2
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
3
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
4
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026