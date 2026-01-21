Power Shift in Syria: Sharaa's Strategic Moves Reshape Alliances
In a series of high-stakes meetings, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has reclaimed territories from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), altering the balance of power in Syria. This development marks a strategic shift in U.S. alliances and tests the limits of their support for Kurdish forces.
The Syrian government's swift territorial gains from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) came out of clandestine meetings in Damascus, Paris, and Iraq earlier this month, sources told Reuters.
Former ally, the U.S., did not obstruct the operation that significantly shifted Syria's power dynamics. These negotiations enabled President Ahmed al-Sharaa to advance his agenda of unifying Syria under a single leadership, sources said.
Following this strategic offensive, the U.S. envoy stated that Washington would now collaborate with Sharaa, discarding the separate role of the SDF. The Kurdish political community views these developments as a betrayal of their longstanding alliance with the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
