Power Shift in Syria: Sharaa's Strategic Moves Reshape Alliances

The Syrian government's swift territorial gains from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) came out of clandestine meetings in Damascus, Paris, and Iraq earlier this month, sources told Reuters.

Former ally, the U.S., did not obstruct the operation that significantly shifted Syria's power dynamics. These negotiations enabled President Ahmed al-Sharaa to advance his agenda of unifying Syria under a single leadership, sources said.

Following this strategic offensive, the U.S. envoy stated that Washington would now collaborate with Sharaa, discarding the separate role of the SDF. The Kurdish political community views these developments as a betrayal of their longstanding alliance with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)