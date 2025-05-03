Controversy and Concern: Trump's Review on Migrant Child Sponsorship

The Trump administration has undertaken a comprehensive review of approximately 450,000 cases involving migrant children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border unaccompanied during Biden's presidency. The intent, according to officials, is to ensure their safety, although critics argue it may lead to deportation of sponsors.

Concerns from migrant advocates stem from previous failures to conduct adequate background checks and fears that the administration's approach resembles a deportation tactic. As part of this initiative, federal officials are conducting wellness checks and interviews, aiming to identify and address any issues surrounding child sponsorship.

Amidst the review, new stipulations have been introduced, requiring stringent screening measures for potential sponsors, including DNA testing and income verification. This development has complicated the sponsorship process, raising questions about the program's future effectiveness in safeguarding migrant children's well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)