Extinction Rebellion Under FBI Scrutiny Amid Extremism Concerns

Extinction Rebellion, an environmental group, claims it is under U.S. federal investigation, with FBI agents visiting some members. This follows similar actions against other activists, raising concerns about free speech under President Trump's administration. The group remains committed to non-violent climate advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 04:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 04:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion has revealed that it is currently under a U.S. federal investigation. Some of its members have reportedly been visited by FBI agents associated with the agency's task force on extremism over the past year.

When asked for a statement, the FBI maintained its Justice Department policy by neither confirming nor denying any specific investigations. Extinction Rebellion claimed that on February 6, 2026, a former member was approached by two FBI special agents from the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Free speech advocates have raised alarms following President Trump's administration's approach to protests, while Extinction Rebellion continues its commitment to non-violent actions for climate justice. Notable activist Greta Thunberg has participated in events organized by this global movement.

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

