Marco Rubio's Double Role: Secretary of State and National Security Adviser

Marco Rubio is anticipated to undertake the dual roles of U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser for a minimum half-year period, with some of President Donald Trump's top advisers expressing interest in making the dual responsibility a permanent arrangement, according to a report by Politico on Friday.

This follows a significant shakeup in Trump's administration, as Trump removed his national security adviser, Mike Waltz, on Thursday. In response, Trump announced Rubio as his interim successor, marking a notable change in Trump's core team since he assumed office in January.

The move reflects an evolving White House strategy, emphasizing strong leadership continuity amid a period of notable political dynamics. The speculation around Rubio's potential permanent appointment spotlights the administration's adaptive approach in its strategic staffing decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)