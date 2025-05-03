Left Menu

Marco Rubio's Double Role: Secretary of State and National Security Adviser

Marco Rubio is set to serve as both the U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser for at least six months. This dual role could become permanent, according to White House officials. Rubio's appointment follows the removal of Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:48 IST
Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio is anticipated to undertake the dual roles of U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser for a minimum half-year period, with some of President Donald Trump's top advisers expressing interest in making the dual responsibility a permanent arrangement, according to a report by Politico on Friday.

This follows a significant shakeup in Trump's administration, as Trump removed his national security adviser, Mike Waltz, on Thursday. In response, Trump announced Rubio as his interim successor, marking a notable change in Trump's core team since he assumed office in January.

The move reflects an evolving White House strategy, emphasizing strong leadership continuity amid a period of notable political dynamics. The speculation around Rubio's potential permanent appointment spotlights the administration's adaptive approach in its strategic staffing decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

