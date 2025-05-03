Trump Declares Economic Transition Amid Recession Concerns

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Friday, characterizing the current U.S. economic climate as a 'transition period'. Trump conveyed confidence that the country would emerge stronger, even as concerns about a potential economic recession loom.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump was asked about the possibility and implications of a short-term recession. He responded by acknowledging the situation, but reassured that it was part of a transitional phase, emphasizing anticipation for positive outcomes.

Trump's comments are seen as an effort to bolster public confidence and portray an optimistic outlook on the nation's economic future, despite the challenges that may lie ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)