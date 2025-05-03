Minister Shirsat Slams Finance Department Over 'Illegal' Fund Diversions

In a heated critique, Sanjay Shirsat, Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister, lambasted the finance department headed by Ajit Pawar for allegedly rerouting department funds without any prior consultation.

Speaking from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shirsat expressed his frustration over a purported Rs 413.30 crore diversion and earlier Rs 7,000 crore fund reallocation during the budget process, declaring it as a move of high-handedness.

He passionately urged the state government to consider shutting the Social Justice Department if budgetary allocations continue to be redirected, claiming it signals a failure to commit to addressing social inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)