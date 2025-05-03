Minister Shirsat Slams Finance Department Over 'Illegal' Fund Diversions
Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat criticized the Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department for reallocating funds from his department without consent. He suggested closing the Social Justice Department instead of periodic fund diversions, which might intensify tensions within the governing coalition.
- Country:
- India
In a heated critique, Sanjay Shirsat, Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister, lambasted the finance department headed by Ajit Pawar for allegedly rerouting department funds without any prior consultation.
Speaking from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shirsat expressed his frustration over a purported Rs 413.30 crore diversion and earlier Rs 7,000 crore fund reallocation during the budget process, declaring it as a move of high-handedness.
He passionately urged the state government to consider shutting the Social Justice Department if budgetary allocations continue to be redirected, claiming it signals a failure to commit to addressing social inequality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bail Granted in Gokhale Institute Fund Diversion Case
Maharashtra Government Takes Bold Steps to Regulate Charity Hospitals
Badlapur accused encounter: HC slams Maharashtra government for not starting probe against five cops despite order.
Maharashtra Government's 100-Day Triumph: 12 Departments Excel
Maharashtra Government in Dissonance Over Pakistani Nationals Issue