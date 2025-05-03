Left Menu

Unveiling the Indo-Lanka Defence Pact: Navigating Security and Sovereignty

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that the defence pact with India would be presented in parliament. The agreement, criticized by opposition parties as secretive, was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Opposition fear stems from historical tensions. The pact aims for military collaboration, ensuring security and respecting sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:38 IST
Unveiling the Indo-Lanka Defence Pact: Navigating Security and Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced plans to present the defence pact with India in parliament soon, countering opposition accusations of secrecy.

The agreement, signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka, seeks to enhance military cooperation while respecting national sovereignty.

The pact is contentious due to historical opposition from the National People's Power, but aims to foster security partnerships between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

