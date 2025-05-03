Unveiling the Indo-Lanka Defence Pact: Navigating Security and Sovereignty

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced plans to present the defence pact with India in parliament soon, countering opposition accusations of secrecy.

The agreement, signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka, seeks to enhance military cooperation while respecting national sovereignty.

The pact is contentious due to historical opposition from the National People's Power, but aims to foster security partnerships between the two nations.

