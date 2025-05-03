Left Menu

Albanese Predicted to Retain Office in Australian Election

Australian broadcaster Seven predicts that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will remain in office after the federal election, although it is unclear if his Labor Party will secure a majority government.

Updated: 03-05-2025 15:46 IST
Anthony Albanese
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian broadcaster Seven announced on Saturday that it anticipates Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will continue to hold office following the country's federal election.

While the projection favors Albanese's retention of the premiership, it remains uncertain whether his Labor Party will succeed in forming a majority government.

This speculation arises amid a tightly contested political landscape where definitive outcomes are eagerly awaited by citizens and party members alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

