Stalin Criticizes BJP's Impact on Press Freedom in India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP regime for suppressing press freedom in India, as the country falls to 151 on the Global Press Freedom Index. He emphasized the importance of fearless journalism for democracy, urging the need to safeguard press freedom on World Press Freedom Day.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a scathing attack on the BJP regime, accusing it of stifling voices that reveal corruption, rights abuses, and its majoritarian agenda. Stalin's comments came as India fell to 151 on the Global Press Freedom Index.
In a social media post, the Chief Minister condemned the ruling party for silencing journalists through newsroom raids and imprisonments. Stalin asserted that the BJP's fear of scrutiny was detrimental to press freedom and democracy.
Marking World Press Freedom Day, he called for protecting journalistic integrity as a core tenet of democracy, stressing its essential role in empowering citizens to question and hold authorities accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stalin
- Press Freedom
- India
- BJP
- Graft
- Democracy
- Global Index
- Journalism
- Rights Violations
- Media
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Democracy: India’s 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative
Tunisian Judiciary on Trial: A Nation's Cry for Democracy
Athawale Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on India's Democracy
Defending Democracy: Quraishi's Stand Against Religious Politics
Rahul Gandhi's remarks on EC, democracy, elections attempt to divert attention from National Herald case: BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.