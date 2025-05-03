Stalin Criticizes BJP's Impact on Press Freedom in India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a scathing attack on the BJP regime, accusing it of stifling voices that reveal corruption, rights abuses, and its majoritarian agenda. Stalin's comments came as India fell to 151 on the Global Press Freedom Index.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister condemned the ruling party for silencing journalists through newsroom raids and imprisonments. Stalin asserted that the BJP's fear of scrutiny was detrimental to press freedom and democracy.

Marking World Press Freedom Day, he called for protecting journalistic integrity as a core tenet of democracy, stressing its essential role in empowering citizens to question and hold authorities accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)