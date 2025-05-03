Left Menu

Stalin Criticizes BJP's Impact on Press Freedom in India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP regime for suppressing press freedom in India, as the country falls to 151 on the Global Press Freedom Index. He emphasized the importance of fearless journalism for democracy, urging the need to safeguard press freedom on World Press Freedom Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:02 IST
Stalin Criticizes BJP's Impact on Press Freedom in India
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a scathing attack on the BJP regime, accusing it of stifling voices that reveal corruption, rights abuses, and its majoritarian agenda. Stalin's comments came as India fell to 151 on the Global Press Freedom Index.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister condemned the ruling party for silencing journalists through newsroom raids and imprisonments. Stalin asserted that the BJP's fear of scrutiny was detrimental to press freedom and democracy.

Marking World Press Freedom Day, he called for protecting journalistic integrity as a core tenet of democracy, stressing its essential role in empowering citizens to question and hold authorities accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025