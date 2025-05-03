Strengthening Ties: U.S. and Australia Forge New Paths

In a significant diplomatic gesture, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended his congratulations to Anthony Albanese on his recent election as Australia's Prime Minister.

Rubio expressed optimism about the future of U.S.-Australia relations, underscoring a shared commitment to bolstering cooperation between the two nations.

The United States is poised to deepen its ties with Australia, focusing on mutual interests and the promotion of freedom and stability in both the Indo-Pacific region and globally, Rubio stated in a formal release.

(With inputs from agencies.)