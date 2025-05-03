Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: U.S. and Australia Forge New Paths

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Australian PM Anthony Albanese on his election victory. Rubio emphasized the eagerness of the United States to enhance bilateral ties with Australia to advance mutual interests and promote global stability and freedom in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended his congratulations to Anthony Albanese on his recent election as Australia's Prime Minister.

Rubio expressed optimism about the future of U.S.-Australia relations, underscoring a shared commitment to bolstering cooperation between the two nations.

The United States is poised to deepen its ties with Australia, focusing on mutual interests and the promotion of freedom and stability in both the Indo-Pacific region and globally, Rubio stated in a formal release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

