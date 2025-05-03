Imphal Remains Silent on Second Anniversary of Manipur's Ethnic Violence

Imphal, the capital of Manipur, witnessed a citywide shutdown on Saturday as residents marked the second anniversary of the ethnic violence that has plagued the state since 2023. Amid the continued tensions, locals commemorated the day with silence and reflection, urging the government to find a lasting solution.

One resident told ANI, "The situation here has improved; it is peaceful. The government should bring a permanent solution." Another local expressed hope for development contingent on peace, saying, "If peace exists, there will be development here."

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, as per an announcement by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The President's Rule was enforced under Article 356 of the Constitution, five days subsequent to the Chief Minister stepping down.

The violence initially erupted on May 3, 2023, following clashes at a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU). The rally protested against the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category, leading to state-wide turmoil that necessitated the deployment of paramilitary forces by the Central government.

The second anniversary drew remarks from Haopu Kom, president of the Kom Tribes Organisation - Valley (KTO-V), who emphasized the need for community understanding to resolve the ongoing issues. Kom highlighted the significance of unity among Manipur's 26 indigenous tribes as a pathway to overcome challenges and ensure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)