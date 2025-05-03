Left Menu

Albanese Clinches Historic Second Term Amid Trump Factor

Australia's Anthony Albanese secured a historic second term as Prime Minister, defeating the conservatives, amid backlash linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Labor expanded its majority in the House of Representatives. Peter Dutton, the conservative leader, conceded defeat, while voters emphasized fairness and domestic values over external influences.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese achieved a significant political milestone by securing a second consecutive term, a feat not accomplished in two decades. Albanese's Labor party, driven by voters' wariness of Trump's influence, expanded its majority in Parliament, marking a decisive victory over the conservative opposition.

Labor's win was viewed as a triumph of fairness and domestic values, with the party projected to secure 80 out of 150 seats in the House. Peter Dutton, the defeated leader of the conservatives, acknowledged his campaign's shortcomings and attributed part of his loss to associations with Trump's policies.

Political analysts assert that the 'Trump factor' played a critical role in the election outcome. Supporters and international leaders, including representatives from the UK and India, congratulated Albanese. This victory emphasizes Australia's commitment to its unique values, reinforcing alliances based on shared democratic traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

