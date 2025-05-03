Left Menu

Coal Miner's Safety at Stake: Federal Safety Agency Job Cuts Raise Alarm

The Trump administration issued termination notices to employees at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, affecting programs crucial to coal miners and firefighters. Union leaders and Republican Senator Capito have voiced strong opposition. The restructuring is part of new plans to consolidate federal health agencies under a unified structure.

Updated: 03-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:18 IST
In a controversial move, the Trump administration has sent termination notices to employees of a pivotal worker health and safety agency, NIOSH, late Friday night. This decision, despite appeals from Republican lawmakers, jeopardizes critical programs aimed at safeguarding coal miners and firefighters.

Cecil E. Roberts, President of the United Mine Workers of America, openly condemned the firings, labeling it an 'attack on worker safety.' The cuts dismantle divisions protecting workers from respiratory diseases like black lung. The union vows to fight these changes fiercely.

The move follows a high-profile campaign by Trump to revitalize coal mining, yet raises concerns as black lung disease resurges. Discussions on reforms by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicate an ongoing reshaping of public health agencies. The impact on displaced employees remains uncertain.

