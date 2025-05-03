AIADMK Reaffirms Alliance with BJP Amidst Accusations of Intimidation
The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, reaffirmed its alliance with the BJP for the 2026 Assembly polls, dismissing any intimidation by central agencies. Palaniswami criticized DMK's allegations of press freedom suppression under BJP and asserted AIADMK's focus on public welfare amidst factionalism claims.
The AIADMK, under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, has firmly stated that it remains undeterred by any intimidation from the BJP-led Centre as it prepares for the 2026 Assembly polls.
Palaniswami refuted allegations that central agencies have been misused to intimidate opposition parties, suggesting instead that it is the DMK ministers who are fearful due to hidden 'loot money.'
The AIADMK leader also criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for accusing the BJP of stifling press freedom, countering that the DMK itself has been oppressive towards dissenters like YouTuber Savukku Shankar.
