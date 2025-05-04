Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Criticizes Maharashtra Government Over Ladki Bahin Yojana

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused the Maharashtra government of failing to meet electoral promises concerning the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The scheme, initially promising Rs 2,100, now offers Rs 500, sparking allegations of reduced beneficiary numbers and negligence towards women's welfare.

Updated: 04-05-2025 11:09 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sanjay Raut, a leader within the Shiv Sena (UBT), delivered a pointed critique of the Maharashtra government, particularly targeting the alleged cessation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Raut accused the ruling coalition of breaking its electoral pledges, noting a significant reduction in promised financial support for women, now lowered to Rs 500 from the Rs 2,100 pledged during campaign periods.

In a press conference held in Mumbai, Raut castigated Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for allegedly backtracking on the government's financial commitments. He highlighted Pawar's contradictory statements about the scheme's benefits, challenging the integrity of the coalition's electoral promises.

Concerns about the scheme's implementation have been a recurrent theme for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. Aaditya Thackeray described the policy as "shameless," accusing the government of systematically reducing the scheme's beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the state budget detailed a proposed allocation of Rs 36,000 crore for the scheme, purportedly supporting over two crore women, amid broader fiscal spending plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

