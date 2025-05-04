Left Menu

Congress Pushes for Caste Census to Uphold Social Justice

The Congress party is mobilizing its state units to intensify pressure on the government for a caste census, highlighting the BJP's previous opposition. Led by Rahul Gandhi, the party aims to ensure social justice and implement Article 15(5) for SCs, STs, and OBCs in private educational institutions.

Updated: 04-05-2025 11:36 IST
In a strategic move to hold the government accountable over the contentious caste census issue, the Congress party has rallied its state units to cast a spotlight on the BJP's historical reluctance and underscore Rahul Gandhi's unwavering advocacy for the initiative.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal has directed state units to elevate demands discussed in the recent CWC meeting, emphasizing swift action on the caste census and Article 15(5) implementation during the upcoming 'Samvidhan Bachao Rallies' nationwide.

The coordinated efforts aim to expose the BJP's perceived anti-Bahujan stance and reinforce Congress' commitment to social justice, with plans for widespread public engagement, media briefings, and an assertive social media campaign.

