Mike Pence's Moment of Courage: JFK Award Recognition

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to be honored with the prestigious John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his unwavering commitment to democratic principles during a tumultuous chapter in U.S. history. The award comes in recognition of his refusal to assist then-President Donald Trump in undermining the electoral process following the 2020 election.

Faced with intense pressure from Trump to reject the election results from key swing states, Pence stood firm, stating he did not have the authority to take such action. This defiance was met with chants threatening his life as a mob stormed the Capitol. Nonetheless, Pence continued the electoral certification once safety was restored.

The award, presented by the JFK Library Foundation, underscores the enduring need for political courage in American leadership. Pence joins a distinguished list of previous recipients, having pursued actions consistent with President Kennedy's ethos that acts of political bravery can alter the course of history.

(With inputs from agencies.)