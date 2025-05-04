Romania's High-Stakes Presidential Election: A Redo Amid Political Turmoil

In Romania, voters headed to the polls on Sunday for a decisive presidential election redo after the annulment of last year's vote led to a political crisis. With eleven candidates vying for the presidency, a runoff is anticipated on May 18.

The political landscape was disrupted when the previous election results were nullified by a top court amid allegations of electoral malpractices and purported Russian interference. This upheaval has rallied support for hard-right nationalists, tapping into widespread anti-establishment sentiment driven by economic frustrations.

This election could be pivotal for Romania's future as it navigates internal challenges and international alliances. The role of president, with its significant influence over national security and foreign policy, has drawn attention from notable international figures, who have voiced their opinions regarding the potential candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)