Victory on and off the Field: Kranti Goud's Father's Reinstatement
Munna Singh, father of cricketer Kranti Goud, has been reinstated as a constable in the Madhya Pradesh Police after being suspended in 2012. The decision, influenced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, highlights the government's support for athletes and commitment to justice.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Munna Singh, father of the talented cricketer Kranti Goud, has been reinstated as a constable in the Madhya Pradesh Police. This comes after a long suspension since 2012 due to alleged negligence during election duty.
The decision was announced by Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang, who credited Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for driving the initiative to resolve the matter positively. The chief minister had promised reinstatement to Kranti Goud during a recent felicitation ceremony for the Indian women's cricket team.
This resolution not only restores Munna Singh's honor but also exemplifies the government's dedication to supporting athletes and their families, providing both economic and social relief to the Goud family.
ALSO READ
Mumbai Civic Chief's Election Duty Blunder: Court Rebuke Unfolds
MP CM Mohan Yadav orders removal of Indore municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav following deaths due to water contamination: officials.
MP CM Mohan Yadav orders disciplinary action against Indore civic body's top officials over diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water.