Victory on and off the Field: Kranti Goud's Father's Reinstatement

In a significant development, Munna Singh, father of the talented cricketer Kranti Goud, has been reinstated as a constable in the Madhya Pradesh Police. This comes after a long suspension since 2012 due to alleged negligence during election duty.

The decision was announced by Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang, who credited Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for driving the initiative to resolve the matter positively. The chief minister had promised reinstatement to Kranti Goud during a recent felicitation ceremony for the Indian women's cricket team.

This resolution not only restores Munna Singh's honor but also exemplifies the government's dedication to supporting athletes and their families, providing both economic and social relief to the Goud family.