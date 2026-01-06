Left Menu

Major Crackdown on Trans-border Drug Smuggling

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force and Border Security Force seized 20 kg of heroin and detained four individuals, uncovering a cross-border operation linked to Pakistan-based handlers. A thorough investigation is underway to dismantle the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force, in collaboration with the Border Security Force, successfully intercepted a major drug smuggling operation, seizing 20 kg of heroin and arresting four suspects, authorities announced Tuesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav revealed that the suspects, particularly a key operative in the operation, were linked to Pakistan-based handlers, orchestrating an elaborate drug supply chain that stretched across the region.

An FIR has been filed under the NDPS Act, initiating an investigation aimed at unmasking cross-border connections, uncovering supply routes, and dismantling the extensive smuggling network, according to DGP Yadav's statement on platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

