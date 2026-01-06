Left Menu

Indian Sports Mourns: Suresh Kalmadi's Legacy

The Indian sports community is mourning the death of Suresh Kalmadi, former IOA president, at 81. His tenure saw numerous developments in sports administration, including historic Olympic achievements. Despite controversies, his contributions to Indian sport's growth are widely recognized by peers and fellow administrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:54 IST
  • India

The Indian sporting fraternity is mourning the loss of Suresh Kalmadi, the former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, who passed away at the age of 81. Kalmadi, a towering figure in India's sports administration for over two decades, died in Pune early Tuesday.

Former Athletics Federation of India Secretary Lalit Bhanot expressed personal loss, highlighting Kalmadi's unparalleled role in the country's sporting growth. As IOA president, he organized significant events like the Afro Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, despite ensuing controversies.

Kalmadi's contributions, including the historic Olympic gold in 2008, and infrastructure developments in Pune, reflect a lasting impact. His demise leaves a profound void in India's Olympic movement, acknowledged by colleagues and international administrators alike.

