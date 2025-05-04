Xi Jinping's Moscow Visit: Strategic Diplomacy Amid Global Shifts
During his visit to Russia, Xi Jinping will engage in 'strategic communication' with Vladimir Putin on China-Russia relations and global issues. Marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II, the visit highlights deepening ties between the two nations amid global shifts and challenges.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Moscow from May 7 to 10 to engage in pivotal discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Attending the Victory Day Parade, Xi's visit underscores both ceremonial significance and strategic diplomacy.
This trip marks Xi's first Moscow visit since Donald Trump's rise to the US presidency, setting the tone for fresh dialogue between China and Russia. The focus will be on intensifying bilateral relations and addressing pressing international concerns amid Trump's pressures on both nations.
During the visit, several bilateral agreements are expected. As global dynamics shift, the sustained partnership between these two powers poses a formidable challenge to US and European influence. Their cooperation signals a unified front on the international stage, reinforcing political and military ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Baimskaya Copper Mine: A New Dawn for Russia's Arctic Ambitions
Easter War in the Skies: Ukrainian Defence vs. Russian Drones
Easter Ceasefire Doubts Amid Prisoner Exchange: Ukraine and Russia's Tense Holiday Truce
Zelenskiy Announces Return of 277 Ukrainian Soldiers in Russian Exchange
Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Easter Ceasefire Claims