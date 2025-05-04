Xi Jinping's Moscow Visit: Strategic Diplomacy Amid Global Shifts

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Moscow from May 7 to 10 to engage in pivotal discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Attending the Victory Day Parade, Xi's visit underscores both ceremonial significance and strategic diplomacy.

This trip marks Xi's first Moscow visit since Donald Trump's rise to the US presidency, setting the tone for fresh dialogue between China and Russia. The focus will be on intensifying bilateral relations and addressing pressing international concerns amid Trump's pressures on both nations.

During the visit, several bilateral agreements are expected. As global dynamics shift, the sustained partnership between these two powers poses a formidable challenge to US and European influence. Their cooperation signals a unified front on the international stage, reinforcing political and military ties.

