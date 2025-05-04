Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Moscow Visit: Strategic Diplomacy Amid Global Shifts

During his visit to Russia, Xi Jinping will engage in 'strategic communication' with Vladimir Putin on China-Russia relations and global issues. Marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II, the visit highlights deepening ties between the two nations amid global shifts and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing/Moscow | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:46 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Moscow from May 7 to 10 to engage in pivotal discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Attending the Victory Day Parade, Xi's visit underscores both ceremonial significance and strategic diplomacy.

This trip marks Xi's first Moscow visit since Donald Trump's rise to the US presidency, setting the tone for fresh dialogue between China and Russia. The focus will be on intensifying bilateral relations and addressing pressing international concerns amid Trump's pressures on both nations.

During the visit, several bilateral agreements are expected. As global dynamics shift, the sustained partnership between these two powers poses a formidable challenge to US and European influence. Their cooperation signals a unified front on the international stage, reinforcing political and military ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

