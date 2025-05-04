Left Menu

Shivpal Yadav Criticizes BJP's Inaction on PoK and Blasts Government Policies

Shivpal Singh Yadav criticized BJP for its lack of action in merging Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with India, questioning government security and intelligence capabilities after a terrorist attack. He denounced the Karni Sena as having a terrorist mindset and condemned the ban on the 'Jeth Mela' as a threat to religious freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:03 IST
Shivpal Yadav Criticizes BJP's Inaction on PoK and Blasts Government Policies
Shivpal Singh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has openly criticized the BJP, alleging the ruling party has failed its pre-election commitment to merge Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India. According to Yadav, rhetoric without tangible action won't resolve this ongoing issue.

Addressing questions about a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Yadav questioned the efficacy of the nation's intelligence and security forces. He asserted that the Samajwadi Party remains steadfast against terrorism and stands alongside the nation.

He further accused the Karni Sena of harboring a 'terrorist mindset' and criticized the BJP for banning Bahraich's 'Jeth Mela', labeling it a violation of religious liberty and accusing the government of disrupting communal harmony. In response to comments by former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, he claimed that BJP's actions undermine democratic ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

