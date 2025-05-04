Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Pakistan's Response to Pahalgam Terror Allegations

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif firmly denied allegations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam terror attack during a call with Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim. Sharif criticized India's provocations and welcomed international scrutiny. The attack, which occurred on April 22, significantly impacted India-Pakistan relations.

  • Pakistan

Amid rising tensions in South Asia, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, on Sunday. During their telephonic conversation, Sharif addressed controversial claims linking Pakistan to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Sharif firmly refuted these allegations, emphasizing the absence of evidence connecting Pakistan to the incident. Instead, he proposed an international investigation to impartially examine the facts surrounding the event. Sharif also expressed openness to Malaysia's involvement in such an inquiry.

The April 22 Pahalgam attack left 26 dead, primarily tourists, marking the deadliest assault in Kashmir since 2019. As diplomatic strains between India and Pakistan continue to escalate, Sharif criticized what he termed India's 'provocative behaviour' in his discussion with Ibrahim.

