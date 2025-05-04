BJP Launches Verbal Assault on Rahul Gandhi's Comments on Lord Ram

In a heated political exchange, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari criticized Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for referring to Lord Ram and other deities as 'mythological'. Tiwari accused Gandhi of aligning with individuals aiming to eliminate Sanatan Dharma.

Tiwari remarked that those lacking faith in Sanatan Dharma would label Shri Ram as mythological. He stated, "Today, the country has marginalized such individuals, and soon they will face consequences. He (Rahul Gandhi) objects to Ram and dignity, following a path devoid of honor."

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also criticized Gandhi for his remarks. Citing poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Chugh accused Gandhi of disrespecting Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma, labeling the Congress as 'Ram Virodhi' for their historical stance against Ram's temple consecration and existence.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla joined the fray, condemning Gandhi's repeated insults toward Lord Ram and Hindus. Poonawalla criticized Congress for questioning surgical strikes and engaging in actions perceived as 'rashtra droh'. He blasted the party for previous statements challenging Lord Ram's existence and called Gandhi's remarks as deliberate votebank politics.

This criticism isn't new. Poonawalla referenced a prior Congress-led government affidavit to the Supreme Court doubting Lord Ram's existence and efforts to dismantle the Ram Setu. He accused Rahul Gandhi of perpetuating this narrative on foreign soil by calling Lord Ram imaginary.

