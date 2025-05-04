Left Menu

BJP Launches Verbal Assault on Rahul Gandhi's Comments on Lord Ram

BJP leaders have castigated Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for labeling Lord Ram as mythological. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticized Gandhi, accusing him of undermining Sanatan Dharma. The comments have sparked a heated debate on the portrayal of cultural and religious beliefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 23:24 IST
BJP Launches Verbal Assault on Rahul Gandhi's Comments on Lord Ram
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari criticized Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for referring to Lord Ram and other deities as 'mythological'. Tiwari accused Gandhi of aligning with individuals aiming to eliminate Sanatan Dharma.

Tiwari remarked that those lacking faith in Sanatan Dharma would label Shri Ram as mythological. He stated, "Today, the country has marginalized such individuals, and soon they will face consequences. He (Rahul Gandhi) objects to Ram and dignity, following a path devoid of honor."

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also criticized Gandhi for his remarks. Citing poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Chugh accused Gandhi of disrespecting Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma, labeling the Congress as 'Ram Virodhi' for their historical stance against Ram's temple consecration and existence.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla joined the fray, condemning Gandhi's repeated insults toward Lord Ram and Hindus. Poonawalla criticized Congress for questioning surgical strikes and engaging in actions perceived as 'rashtra droh'. He blasted the party for previous statements challenging Lord Ram's existence and called Gandhi's remarks as deliberate votebank politics.

This criticism isn't new. Poonawalla referenced a prior Congress-led government affidavit to the Supreme Court doubting Lord Ram's existence and efforts to dismantle the Ram Setu. He accused Rahul Gandhi of perpetuating this narrative on foreign soil by calling Lord Ram imaginary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025