Russia Offers Mediation Amid Rising Tensions in Kashmir
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has offered Russia's assistance in resolving escalating tensions between Pakistan and India over Kashmir. This offer comes after a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area, which further strained relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reached out to his Pakistani counterpart on Sunday, offering Russia's assistance to mediate the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India over the contested region of Kashmir, the Foreign Ministry reported.
The focus of the discussion was on the heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed its readiness to support a political resolution to the situation following the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir, provided both countries are agreeable.
This diplomatic outreach occurred shortly after Lavrov's conversation with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasizing the need for a resolution. The Kashmir region, claimed by both nations, has been a long-standing conflict zone, subjected to wars and insurgencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact Against Cross-Border Terrorism
Journalist Niaz Baloch Faces Threats from Pakistani Intelligence: A Call for Global Action
Tension in Sindh: Attack on Pakistani Minister Amid Canal Protests
Mystery at Sea: Fisherman's Journey from Gujarat to Pakistani Jail
UAE-Pakistan Relations: Strengthening Ties Across Borders