Russia Offers Mediation Amid Rising Tensions in Kashmir

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reached out to his Pakistani counterpart on Sunday, offering Russia's assistance to mediate the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India over the contested region of Kashmir, the Foreign Ministry reported.

The focus of the discussion was on the heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed its readiness to support a political resolution to the situation following the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir, provided both countries are agreeable.

This diplomatic outreach occurred shortly after Lavrov's conversation with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasizing the need for a resolution. The Kashmir region, claimed by both nations, has been a long-standing conflict zone, subjected to wars and insurgencies.

