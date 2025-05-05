Simion Leads Romania Presidential Race

George Simion, a prominent hard-right candidate, has taken the lead in Romania's presidential election, securing an impressive 40% of the votes. This data emerges as the electoral commission released updated figures on Sunday.

Centrists Crin Antonescu and Nicusor Dan follow closely behind, locked in a tight race for the second-place spot. Both candidates have garnered 20.9% and 20.2% of votes, respectively.

These results come after 95% of the domestic votes have been tabulated, with the diaspora's influence yet to be fully accounted for.

(With inputs from agencies.)