Simion Leads Romania Presidential Race
George Simion, a hard-right candidate, leads Romania's presidential election with 40% of the vote. Centrists Crin Antonescu and Nicusor Dan are closely contesting for second place, securing 20.9% and 20.2% respectively, with 95% of votes counted thus far, excluding the diaspora.
George Simion, a prominent hard-right candidate, has taken the lead in Romania's presidential election, securing an impressive 40% of the votes. This data emerges as the electoral commission released updated figures on Sunday.
Centrists Crin Antonescu and Nicusor Dan follow closely behind, locked in a tight race for the second-place spot. Both candidates have garnered 20.9% and 20.2% of votes, respectively.
These results come after 95% of the domestic votes have been tabulated, with the diaspora's influence yet to be fully accounted for.
