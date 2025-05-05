Left Menu

Simion Leads Romania Presidential Race

George Simion, a hard-right candidate, leads Romania's presidential election with 40% of the vote. Centrists Crin Antonescu and Nicusor Dan are closely contesting for second place, securing 20.9% and 20.2% respectively, with 95% of votes counted thus far, excluding the diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 05-05-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 02:26 IST
Simion Leads Romania Presidential Race
  • Country:
  • Romania

George Simion, a prominent hard-right candidate, has taken the lead in Romania's presidential election, securing an impressive 40% of the votes. This data emerges as the electoral commission released updated figures on Sunday.

Centrists Crin Antonescu and Nicusor Dan follow closely behind, locked in a tight race for the second-place spot. Both candidates have garnered 20.9% and 20.2% of votes, respectively.

These results come after 95% of the domestic votes have been tabulated, with the diaspora's influence yet to be fully accounted for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025