Washington D.C. Scores 2027 NFL Draft

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce that Washington, D.C., will host the 2027 NFL draft. The announcement is expected to be made with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris. The White House has scheduled a related sports announcement.
In a major sports development, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to officially declare that Washington, D.C., will be the venue for the 2027 NFL draft. The announcement, anticipated to draw significant attention, is slated for Monday.
According to Axios, the declaration will likely be delivered in conjunction with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, signaling the city's growing prominence in the sports world.
The sports-related announcement is scheduled for 1.00 p.m. eastern standard time (1700 GMT) as per the President's agenda, adding further intrigue to the forthcoming declaration.
