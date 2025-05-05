Left Menu

Pence Honored for Constitutional Courage

Mike Pence received the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his role in upholding the constitutional transfer of power after the 2020 election. Despite pressure from Donald Trump to overturn election results, Pence stood firm. His actions symbolize the enduring strength of the Constitution.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was awarded the esteemed John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his steadfast commitment to the constitutional process following the 2020 presidential election results.

Pence's refusal to assist former President Donald Trump in overturning the election was recognized as a courageous stand for democratic principles amid intense pressure from within his own party.

The award, presented by JFK's descendants, highlights the critical role Pence played in ensuring the peaceful transfer of power, thereby safeguarding democratic institutions during a turbulent time in American history.

