Pence Honored for Constitutional Courage

Former Vice President Mike Pence was awarded the esteemed John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his steadfast commitment to the constitutional process following the 2020 presidential election results.

Pence's refusal to assist former President Donald Trump in overturning the election was recognized as a courageous stand for democratic principles amid intense pressure from within his own party.

The award, presented by JFK's descendants, highlights the critical role Pence played in ensuring the peaceful transfer of power, thereby safeguarding democratic institutions during a turbulent time in American history.

