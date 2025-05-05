Left Menu

Australasia Stands Firm Against U.S. Movie Tariffs

Australia and New Zealand are strongly defending their film industries after President Trump's proposal for a 100% tariff on foreign-produced movies. Australia's Home Affairs Minister assures support, while New Zealand's Prime Minister awaits detailed information on the tariff plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:20 IST
Australasia Stands Firm Against U.S. Movie Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia and New Zealand have pledged to defend their film industries following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on movies produced outside of America. The move has sparked swift responses from both nations.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke affirmed his commitment to the country's screen sector, stating he had contacted Screen Australia's head to discuss the tariff proposal. Burke emphasized Australia's unwavering support for its film industry.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said his government was awaiting further details on the tariffs. Luxon assured the public that the government would advocate strongly for the film sector once more information was available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025