Australasia Stands Firm Against U.S. Movie Tariffs

Australia and New Zealand have pledged to defend their film industries following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on movies produced outside of America. The move has sparked swift responses from both nations.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke affirmed his commitment to the country's screen sector, stating he had contacted Screen Australia's head to discuss the tariff proposal. Burke emphasized Australia's unwavering support for its film industry.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said his government was awaiting further details on the tariffs. Luxon assured the public that the government would advocate strongly for the film sector once more information was available.

(With inputs from agencies.)