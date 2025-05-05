Left Menu

BJP's Strategy to 'Empty' Congress Sparks Political Debate in Maharashtra

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has called on party workers to attract Congress leaders to the BJP, causing a stir in political circles. The Congress insists its ideological roots run deep, with loyalists criticizing Bawankule's remarks and affirming their commitment to the party's foundational principles.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has stirred controversy by urging party workers to attract Congress leaders into the BJP fold, aiming to 'empty the Congress'. His comments came during a party event in Pune, with political ramifications quickly following.

In a social media clip of his speech, Bawankule suggested the recruitment of figures like Sangram Thopte and assured the BJP's priority to loyal workers. Thopte, a former Congress loyalist, recently joined the BJP, highlighting the shifting political allegiances in the state.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and other party members responded to Bawankule's remarks, emphasizing their strong ideological ties and criticizing the BJP for targeting the Congress. The incident underscores ongoing political tensions and strategic maneuvers within Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

