Gujarat's Intense Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Sparks Political Debate

The Gujarat assembly saw intense exchanges on Wednesday as AAP MLA Hemant Ahir raised alarms over significant drug seizures in the Jamnagar and Kutch districts. This prompted a comparative analysis of crime rates by Law Minister Kaushik Vekariya against Punjab and Kerala.

Vekariya responded by revealing that in two years, 135 drug-related cases led to arrests of 306 individuals and seizures worth Rs 244 crore. He emphasized Gujarat's vulnerability to maritime drug trafficking due to its lengthy coastline, while lauding joint efforts with central agencies that resulted in major busts.

As political tensions flared, comparisons with other states governed by different parties became a focal point. While the Speaker advised against making this a rivalry issue, discussions continued on the broader implications of Gujarat's drug problem, with many demanding information on actions against broader drug networks.

