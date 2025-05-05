Nuclear Threats and Water Wars: Escalating Tensions Between India and Pakistan

In a tense diplomatic standoff following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, Pakistan's ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali issued a stark warning. He stated that Pakistan could resort to the 'full spectrum of force,' inclusive of nuclear options, if aggression continues or its critical water flow is jeopardized.

The ambassador highlighted tensions following India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, urging the need for cautious de-escalation given both nations' nuclear capabilities. He emphasized the essential role of international participation in investigating the attack, pointing to China and Russia as potential mediator influences.

Amid ongoing diplomatic friction, Pakistan remains open to inclusive and credible investigations into the Pahalgam attack, seeking to end the blame game. Calls for addressing longstanding root causes, such as the Kashmir dispute, are underscored as India and Pakistan navigate through their volatile relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)