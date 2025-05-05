Political Chess: BJP Eyes Congress Leaders Amidst Ideological Battle

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stirred controversy by suggesting party members recruit Congress leaders, asserting that the rival party lacks vision and influence. This statement, delivered at a Pune gathering, underscores BJP's strategic attempts to weaken Congress by capitalizing on internal disillusionment.

Congress, in turn, defended its ideological connection with the people, with MP Varsha Gaikwad asserting that the party's strength lies in its foundational beliefs. Gaikwad criticized Bawankule's remarks, suggesting that politicians should focus on their internal challenges rather than targeting others.

Bawankule's call reflects a broader trend of political realignment in Maharashtra, as evidenced by recent joinings of Congress leaders like Sangram Thopte to BJP and Shiv Sena affiliations. This trend suggests a continuing shift in the state's political dynamics, with BJP playing an active role.

(With inputs from agencies.)