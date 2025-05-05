Left Menu

Political Chess: BJP Eyes Congress Leaders Amidst Ideological Battle

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule encourages party members to induct leaders from Congress, which he claims lacks vision and capability. His remarks prompt backlash from Congress, emphasizing its connection with people through ideology. This ongoing political strategy signifies a broader contest for influence and leadership in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:14 IST
Political Chess: BJP Eyes Congress Leaders Amidst Ideological Battle
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stirred controversy by suggesting party members recruit Congress leaders, asserting that the rival party lacks vision and influence. This statement, delivered at a Pune gathering, underscores BJP's strategic attempts to weaken Congress by capitalizing on internal disillusionment.

Congress, in turn, defended its ideological connection with the people, with MP Varsha Gaikwad asserting that the party's strength lies in its foundational beliefs. Gaikwad criticized Bawankule's remarks, suggesting that politicians should focus on their internal challenges rather than targeting others.

Bawankule's call reflects a broader trend of political realignment in Maharashtra, as evidenced by recent joinings of Congress leaders like Sangram Thopte to BJP and Shiv Sena affiliations. This trend suggests a continuing shift in the state's political dynamics, with BJP playing an active role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025