Controversy Erupts Over Digha's 'Jagannath Dham' Naming

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday highlighted the need to respect all religious institutions, emphasizing the significance of temples like the Jagannath Temple in Puri and the newly built Digha Jagannath Temple. Addressing the media, Banerjee stated, "We honor the temple in Puri just as we respect Jagannath Dham. Temples and sacred sites span the nation; the fury over these distinctions is unfounded."

The comments follow controversy over the West Bengal government's decision to refer to the Digha temple as 'Jagannath Dham,' a term traditionally associated with the original 12th-century temple in Puri, Odisha. In response, Chief Servitor of the Puri temple, Daitapati Bhabani Das Mohapatra, criticized the decision harshly, labeling it a 'political stunt' and asserting that the sacred texts recognize only four dhams: Rameswaram, Badrinath, Dwarka, and Jagannath Dham in Puri.

Mohapatra argued that no other place should be named 'dham' and urged the retraction of the designation by the Bengal government. He decried the decision as a move made without due consultation, motivated by political arrogance. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee denied accusations of using sacred neem wood for the idols in Digha, clarifying that they are constructed from marble. The Digha temple, inaugurated by Banerjee, cost Rs 250 crore and spans 20 acres, featuring deities inspired by those in Puri's original temple.

