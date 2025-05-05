Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Revamps BJD, Reinstates PAC

BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik restructures the party and reinstates the Political Affairs Committee. After the party's defeat in the 2024 elections, Patnaik introduces a new team of 71 office-bearers, including key leadership roles, to renew the party's direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:00 IST
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, the stalwart leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and a five-time chief minister of Odisha, has once again taken charge of the regional party's presidency. In his latest move, Patnaik has revitalized the BJD by reinstating the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), a crucial decision-making body.

The PAC, once integral to the party's strategic operations, had become defunct. The decision to revive it followed BJD's unexpected loss of power after dominating Odisha for 24 years. Patnaik will personally helm the committee, bringing on board senior leaders such as Bikram Keshari Arukh, Pramila Mallick, and others.

Additionally, Patnaik unveiled a robust team of 71 state-level office-bearers, comprising seven senior vice presidents, eight vice presidents, 20 senior general secretaries, 31 general secretaries, and a treasurer. This monumental revamp came in the wake of the party's defeat in the 2024 Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

