Guterres Urges India-Pakistan Peace: A Call for Diplomatic Solutions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced his alarm over what he describes as the highest tensions between India and Pakistan in recent years, urging both nations to exercise 'maximum restraint' and to 'step back from the brink.'

Addressing the concerning escalation following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Guterres underscored his heartfelt sorrow for the victims' families. He strongly condemned the targeting of civilians, emphasizing that perpetrators should face justice through credible and lawful processes.

Reaffirming the UN's readiness to assist, Guterres reiterated his offer of 'good offices' to both governments, aiming to promote de-escalation and a renewed commitment to peace and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)