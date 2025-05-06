Cross-Border Consensus: Renewing US-Canada Trade Relations Amid Tariff Tensions

In a collaborative move to address growing trade tensions, governors from six U.S. states have extended an invitation to Canadian provincial leaders to discuss President Donald Trump's tariffs. These tariffs, deemed 'haphazard' by Maine's governor and 'undermining' by Massachusetts' governor, have sparked criticism across political lines.

The bipartisan group, consisting of predominantly Democratic governors alongside Vermont's Republican governor, seeks to maintain robust trade relations even as Trump's policies challenge them. The proposed discussions in Boston aim to examine the broader impact of these trade measures on U.S.-Canada ties.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, recently elected, expressed apprehension over the tariffs, emphasizing a strategic shift towards reducing economic reliance on the U.S. As the dialogue unfolds, both American and Canadian leaders are poised for what Carney anticipates to be 'difficult but constructive' negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)