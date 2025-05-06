Sri Lanka's Electoral Test: Local Council Elections Amidst Political Tensions

The electoral atmosphere in Sri Lanka heated up as polling commenced for the long-awaited local council elections on Monday. This election is seen as a pivotal moment for the ruling National People's Power (NPP) under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

With polls open from 7 am to 4 pm, over 17.1 million eligible voters will select 8,287 representatives for local government from a pool of 75,000 candidates across 49 political parties. This election serves as the first test for the NPP since their 2024 election victories.

The elections were initially postponed due to economic turmoil and political unrest. The decision not to hold elections was legally challenged, forcing the polls to occur. President Dissanayake, who has faced criticism for his economic policies, urged voters to support the NPP for governance continuity.

