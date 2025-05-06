Left Menu

Unity Ticket Emerges: Han Duck-soo Teams with PPP for South Korean Snap Election

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo aligns with the ruling People Power Party for the snap presidential election on June 3. Emphasizing unity, Han hopes to consolidate conservative votes against frontrunner Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party. Han seeks to leverage his trade expertise for U.S. negotiations.

In an unexpected political maneuver, former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has announced his alliance with the ruling conservative People Power Party for the upcoming snap presidential election set for June 3. Han emphasized the necessity of forming a unity ticket to present a strong unified front against the opposition.

During a debate hosted by the Kwanhun Club, Han underscored the importance of avoiding a vote split, viewing failure to unify as a betrayal of the public's trust. Lee Jae-myung, the opposing Democratic Party candidate, currently leads the race with substantial support, urging conservatives to unite.

Han, confident in his ability to manage international trade issues, particularly with the United States, aims to capitalize on his experience. South Korean and U.S. officials recently commenced trade discussions, highlighting the pivotal role of ongoing negotiations in the election landscape.

